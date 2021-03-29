Idaho governor issues first veto of 2021 legislative session

Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Idaho, Little signed a proclamation extending the tax filing deadline from April 15 to June 15. The commission also played a role in many other financial areas, including handling applications for small businesses so they could receive federal coronavirus emergency funding.

The legislation would require the approval of commissioners when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions. It would also allow commissioners to request that the commission vote on unilateral decisions made by the chairman.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward some 25 pieces of legislation aimed at limiting a governor's authority during declared emergencies.

The bill Little vetoed focused on an executive branch agency. The state tax commission's chairman as well as the commission's three other commissioner positions are appointed by the governor.

When the bill came up for debate in the House and Senate, the only lawmakers who spoke were the bill's sponsors.

Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring, a Republican, described the proposed changes as clarifications.

“These changes will help ensure that the commission works like a commission,” he said last month.

Republican Sen. Jim Rice, speaking this month, said the bill's changes would give the commissioners more power “rather than having just the commissioner (chairman) make all the decisions and the other three commissioners having no say.”

