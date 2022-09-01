Idaho House committee introduces tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House committee on Thursday introduced a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to introduce the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year and an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax.

“From my perspective, we have a boatload of money that needs to be dealt with appropriately,” said Republican Rep. Steven Harris in introducing the legislation.

The bill eliminates a 3% annual increase for education spending that was part of a previous version made public last week.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise for a special session due to what he said was high inflation, currently about 8.5%, harming taxpayers and the education system.

The 3% annual education increase started drawing resistance from some Republican lawmakers. Based on a list of lawmakers sponsoring the legislation posted on the governor's website, the bill has enough co-sponsors in the 70-member House and 35-member Senate to make it to the governor’s desk for Little’s signature.

Democratic Rep. Brooke Green said she was disappointed in the loss of the 3% annual increase for education but remained as a sponsor of the bill.

“I can't speak for all Democrats, where they're at with it, but I am staying on it,” she said. “I don't think the bill is in trouble. I think it does still have a path forward. This is the largest investment in education we have ever made. We want to support that. We have been in the forefront of that conversation for years.”

Republican Rep. Sage Dixon said he preferred eliminating the 3% annual increase. Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug had also expressed reservations.

“I wasn't comfortable with that,” Dixon said.

The state’s business leaders have complained that Idaho’s education system is falling behind, hurting efforts to attract new companies and retain existing ones.

The bill bolsters K-12 public schools and post-secondary education with $410 million annually from sales taxes starting next year. Of the $410 million, $330 million is proposed for K-12 and $80 million for post-secondary education.