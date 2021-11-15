Idaho lawmaker warns business leader to avoid Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Republican representative known for carrying a sidearm is warning the head of the state’s top business lobby not to show up at the Statehouse as lawmakers reconvene Monday to consider COVID-19 legislation.

Rep. Chad Christensen in a social media post on Saturday issued the warning to Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry President Alex LaBeau.

“Alex, I don't want to see your face at the Capitol Building,” Christensen wrote in a post that was deleted by Monday morning. “You should stay away. At least stay in the Governor's office.”

Lawmakers are gathering to consider legislation regarding President Joe Biden's COVID-19 requirements. But some far-right Republican lawmakers, including Christensen, want Idaho lawmakers to ban businesses from requiring vaccines.

LaBeau’s group is against government inserting itself between employees and employers. The group also opposes Biden's requirements that employers with more than 100 employees require workers get vaccinated or frequently tested.

LaBeau declined to comment on Monday.

Republican Rep. Megan Blanksma, the Republican majority caucus chair, said the Idaho House Republican Caucus had no comment on Christensen's post as it doesn't control social media posts.

Christensen was not in his chair when the House convened Monday morning.

