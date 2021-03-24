Idaho lawmakers face tight schedule to extend tax deadline

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation extending the tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 for Idaho residents will be among lawmakers’ top priorities for when they return to work on April 6, a high-ranking state senator said.

Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said this week that he expects the Senate and House to expedite legislation to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the federal tax deadline.

“I’m hopeful that we can get back and get it done as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that lawmakers have numerous tools such as suspending rules to speed bills through both the House and Senate.

“We could have it actually through in a three-day period,” he said.

The Internal Revenue Service announced last week that it has delayed the traditional tax filing deadline until May 17.

The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS to cope with changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.