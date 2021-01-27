Idaho lawmakers want investment money out of Twitter, others

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of conservative Idaho lawmakers is asking managers of the state’s employee retirement system to divest in tech companies the lawmakers say don’t value free speech.

The 22 Republican lawmakers and Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in the letter sent Monday to the retirement system's five board members said that about $650,000 should be removed from Twitter, Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook.

Twitter and Facebook each banned former President Donald Trump from their platforms following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters earlier this month.

Apple and Google also this month removed an app favored by Trump supporters called Parler from their app stores, saying Parler hadn't policed posts adequately. Amazon booted Parler from its web-hosting service, citing repeated violations of rules.

Parler had been a favorite app for many Trump supporters, and in Idaho was used to coordinate rallies in support of Trump at the Statehouse.

Trump won red-state Idaho with about 64% of the vote in the November election.