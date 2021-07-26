Idaho officials working on hemp plan for federal approval

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are working on a hemp plan to submit to federal officials this fall so that farmers can grow it next year.

State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt told the Capital Press in a story last week that the state intends to submit its plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by Sept. 1.

Idaho lawmakers earlier this year approved the growing and selling of hemp products containing 0.3% or less of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture plans to submit the hemp plan in early August to Republican Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho State Police for their approval.

Little, who signed the bill approving hemp in Idaho into law in April, and law enforcement officials in the past have expressed concern that hemp could be used as a cover for growing or transporting marijuana.

The overall effort is to align state law with federal law contained in the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp. Idaho is the only state that still treats hemp like marijuana. That has prevented Idaho framers from growing hemp, which backers say can be a lucrative crop.