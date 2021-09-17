Idaho Republican officials plan lawsuit over vaccine mandate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican officials are warning President Joe Biden of legal action if his proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement for about 100 million Americans goes into effect.

Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder in a letter Friday say there appears to be no legal basis for the requirement.

“If you choose to continue to move forward in this direction, the State of Idaho will have no choice but to take the necessary legal actions to uphold its sovereignty, check the overreach of power by federal bureaucracy, and uphold the system of checks and balances our Constitution guarantees,” they wrote in the letter to Biden.

Many Idaho Republican lawmakers are angry with the vaccine mandate announced last week. It requires employers with more than 100 workers to require the workers to be vaccinated or be tested for the virus weekly.

The action Friday follows a warning Thursday to Biden from 24 Republican attorneys general of impending legal action over the vaccine mandate.