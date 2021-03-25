Idaho Tax Commission extends tax filing deadline to May 17

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Tax Commission voted Thursday to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline.

The commission voted unanimously to extend the state’s deadline from April 15 to May 17 after Republican Gov. Brad Little told the commission, an executive branch agency that operates under the guidance of the governor, to hold a special meeting and extend the deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service last week announced a delay of the traditional federal tax filing deadline to help taxpayers “navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic.”

Legislation had been introduced last week in Idaho’s House to make the change for state taxpayers.

But the Legislature shut down a day later after six of the 70 House members tested positive for COVID-19 within a week. The Legislature is not scheduled to meet again until April 6, which created a tight schedule for lawmakers to extend the deadline.

Shortly after the Legislature shut down, the Idaho State Tax Commission issued a statement saying that the state’s filing deadline is still April 15 and that it would be up to the Legislature to change it when it reconvened.