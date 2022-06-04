 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

In eastern Ukraine, keeping the lights on is a dangerous job

  • Updated
  • 0

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — As the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward, Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities — and the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling.

Crews sometimes arrive at a location only to be forced to retreat because of the fighting, officials say. Some villages are impossible to reach.

“It is dangerous, because we can hear the shells whistling above us,” said Sergii Marokhin, a water systems engineer in the town of Bakhmut, which has come under increased shelling recently as Russian forces press their offensive in the Donetsk region of the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Shelling the day before had damaged water pipes in a nearby village and in Bakhmut itself that he and his crew had been repairing that morning. There was a sewage pipe to fix, and damage to water lines in other nearby villages.

People are also reading…

Even on quiet days, there is still regular maintenance work to be done.

“People still go to work during the war,” he said with a shrug.

In some hard-hit places, people have been forced to rely on makeshift outdoor ovens and stoves built out of bricks and stones.

“As of today, half of the city is without water. The other half of the city takes water from boreholes,” Oleksandr Marchenko, deputy head of the Bakhmut military administration, said Wednesday. A dam to the north had been blown up, drying up the canal that runs past Bakhmut, he said.

The city has a backup water supply, but downed power lines disrupted the pumping of the water. Engineers hoped to repair the damage if it was safe to do so.

“Unfortunately, the city gets bombed every day,” Marchenko said. As if to prove his point, mortar shells whistled over his head, sending him diving onto a grassy riverbank for cover.

The mortar fire landed with a thump in the northern part of the city, sending up puffs of black smoke.

“There is no gas, no electricity, no water!” thundered Viktor Paramonov as he and a few others on the edge of Bakhmut prepared to cook on a makeshift open-air stove consisting of a wood fire and a metal plate balanced on bricks. "There is nothing.”

A nearby construction materials factory had been destroyed in bombing a few days earlier. In mid-May, the apartment building next to his was struck, collapsing part of it.

Farther north in Sloviansk, a generator whirred in city hall after power was knocked out because of high-voltage lines downed by fighting just to the east. The water supply was also cut.

“The repair crews have to go to the areas of combat operations, which is dangerous," said Vadym Lyakh, head of Sloviansk’s military administration.

City authorities delivered water from reservoirs to the Sloviansk's inhabitants, who number around 30,000, down from a prewar 100,000, he said. Others used communal water pumps.

Behind a series of apartment buildings pockmarked by shrapnel from a recent rocket strike, residents filled buckets and plastic bottles from an old yellow pump in the street.

The pump takes too much strength to operate, grumbled an older man. Some women have to wait for a man to come by and work the lever, he said, as he put together a small metal stove to cook lunch outdoors.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says that if he loses reelection in November, Republicans will take the “breathtaking” step to ban books, particularly those related to the LGBTQ community. Evers made his comments after a ceremony outside the state Capitol kicking off the start of Pride Month. Evers was the first governor to ever raise a rainbow flag over the Capitol in 2019. He says if a Republican is governor, he worries they will roll back progress for the LGBTQ community, including banning books in schools. He referenced efforts by some Republican lawmakers who are looking into books available at school libraries across the state.

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort.” Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University, telling graduates to “hold on to your hope” amid the world's darkness. The California Democrat spoke Sunday at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She said students are graduating into a vastly different world, referencing recent mass shootings, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. She praised students for their bravery and resilience, insisting that, “Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred."

1 billion pills seized: East, SE Asia hits ominous drug peak

1 billion pills seized: East, SE Asia hits ominous drug peak

The number of methamphetamine tablets seized in East and Southeast Asia exceeded a billion last year, highlighting the scale of illegal drug production and trafficking in the region. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said the sum is seven times the amount seized by law enforcement agencies a decade ago. Methamphetamine is easy to manufacture and has supplanted opium and its derivative heroin to become the dominant illegal drug in Southeast Asia for use and export. The U.N. agency's report issued Monday says Laos has become a major gateway for trafficking drugs out of Myanmar and syndicates are targeting Cambodia as a site to produce illegal drugs.

China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins

China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins

China has fallen short on its bold plan for 10 Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries. But Foreign Minister Wang Yi has had plenty of smaller wins on his island-hopping tour of the region. Wang was in Fiji on Monday for a key meeting with foreign ministers from 10 small Pacific nations. He and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama spoke at a news conference Monday but abruptly left as reporters tried to shout questions. That left many details undisclosed but it was clear the other nations hadn't endorsed China's plan.

Language to keep NC hemp industry going approved by Senate

North Carolina’s hemp industry would become permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law in omnibus agricultural legislation approved unanimously by the Senate. The legislation voted on Tuesday differentiates marijuana from hemp and hemp products, which contain a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users. North Carolina’s nascent industrial hemp program would have to shut down at the end of June without the language. The broader farm legislation now goes to the House. A separate Senate bill that would legalize marijuana for medical use is scheduled to be heard in a chamber committee on Wednesday.

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

Vermont appears poised to lose its distinction of being the only state in the country that has never sent a woman to Congress. There are at least five women competing in the Aug. 9 primary for the seat being vacated by the state's lone U.S. House member, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who's running for Senate. Given Vermont's liberal reputation, it might seem strange that it would be the final state to send a woman to Congress. But Vermont’s tiny population makes it one of a handful of states with the smallest possible congressional delegation — two senators and one House member. And Vermont has traditionally reelected its incumbents, who have happened to be white men who've served for long stretches.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News