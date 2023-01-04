 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In tense times, Rep. Mike Gallagher brings up Lambeau Field in levity attempt

  • Updated
  • 0
Congress

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the House chamber as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress.

These are tense times on the House floor.

Ahead of a fourth vote for House speaker, Rep. Mike Gallagher nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, who appears to be suffering a defeat again.

Gallagher talked about how democracy was messy, then dropped the Packers into the conversation as an attempt at levity into a trying process.

"I know people are getting frustrated," he said. But he asked the House to recognize how lucky they were to serve the country in Congress.

"But honestly we find ourselves here in this chamber for a second day. We know we've got work to do. But in some ways there's no place I'd rather be. With the possible exception of Lambeau Field on Sunday, no place I'd rather be."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota Legislature tackles Christian marks in Capitol

South Dakota Legislature tackles Christian marks in Capitol

A South Dakota legislative committee is trying to clarify how lawmakers can express their religious beliefs while respecting the First Amendment and the history of the Capitol building. The Legislature’s Executive Board advanced a new policy Tuesday after a pair of Republican lawmakers stained five chairs in a Capitol meeting room with oil. They were marking the chairs with crosses ahead of a meeting last month to elect caucus leaders. It took the Capitol’s groundskeepers about three hours to clean and left a slight discoloration on the chairs. But the episode also opened questions on who had access to the Statehouse rooms where laws are formed and to what degree lawmakers, often compelled by their Christian convictions, can leave a mark in the Capitol.

West Virginia health secretary Crouch to retire in December

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch is retiring at the end of the year. Gov. Jim Justice said that Dr. Jeffrey Coben, will step in as interim secretary. Coben is West Virginia University’s associate vice president for health affairs and the dean of WVU’s School of Public Health. Crouch’s departure comes as the department works to implement a consulting firm’s recent recommendations for how to restructure the agency responsible for running the state’s foster care system. Republican Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year vetoed a bill that proposed splitting West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources into two departments.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia sees more unrest following opposition leader’s arrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News