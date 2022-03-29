 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

India plans power project in Sri Lanka after China's shelved

  • Updated
  • 0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India has signed an agreement to set up hybrid power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands in a deal seen as a strategic victory in its competition with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in Colombo for bilateral meetings, witnessed the signing, along with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Gamini Peiris, the Indian Embassy said late Monday.

In December, China announced the suspension of its own project to build power plants on three Sri Lankan islands due to security concerns involving a “third party.”

An Indian official said he couldn’t confirm if the plants in the new agreement are to be built on the same islands earmarked for the Chinese project. The power source and other details on the projects weren't available.

India considers Sri Lanka, just across the narrow Palk Strait off India's southeastern coast, to be in its sphere of influence. The island nation in the middle of a key sea route connecting the east and west also is important to China’s ambitious “Belt and Road” global infrastructure initiative.

People are also reading…

“It is kind of a substantial victory for India,” said Lynn Ockersz, a senior journalist and foreign relations analyst in Sri Lanka.

“Overall it will be in a great position to influence Sri Lanka when it comes to policy issues affecting India,” he said.

Had the Chinese power plant project been realized, it would have placed China next to India’s southern coast. India and China already have running border disputes in other regions.

Jaishankar is also taking part in the BIMSTEC summit, a meeting of Bay of Bengal nations Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand for economic cooperation.

India also signed agreements on providing a maritime rescue coordination center and building fisheries harbors in Sri Lanka.

The agreements come as Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in recent memory with shortages of medicine, fuel and milk power and daily power outages lasting for hours.

Sri Lanka has approached both India and China for help. India provided a $1 billion credit line to buy essentials following a previous $500 billion to buy fuel. China is considering a request for $2.5 billion in economic assistance.

Infrastructure projects that were built using Chinese loans but don't make money are blamed for its debt crisis. Sri Lanka's foreign reserves are dwindling but it has to repay $7 billion in foreign debts this year.

China has been noncommittal to a request for debt restructuring.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in building a sea port, airport, roads and a port city on reclaimed land near Colombo harbor which the Sri Lankan government aims to develop into a financial city.

The government previously scrapped a plan to allow China outright ownership of land at the Colombo Port City and instead gave it 62 hectares (153 acres) on a 99-year lease.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News