Indiana court ruling won't end extra unemployment payments

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of several unemployed workers and the group Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, also forced the state to resume its participation in federal programs that makes gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time and another that provides extra weeks of aid.

Holcomb sought to withdraw the state from all those programs, saying Indiana businesses had many job openings they were struggling to fill.

Holcomb praised the appeals court ruling, saying it confirmed he acted properly by withdrawing from the optional federal programs.

“These programs assisted Hoosiers in a time when some businesses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Since that time, businesses are adapting so that they can remain open while maintaining a safe environment. Currently, Indiana has more than 143,000 job openings and I know there are even more out there.”

More than two dozen Republican-led states terminated early their involvement in the federal programs that Congress adopted in March 2020 to support workers affected by the pandemic.