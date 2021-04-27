Indiana governor vetoes bill requiring ethanol warning label

GOP state Sen. Mark Messmer, who authored the bill, did not immediately comment on the veto. He previously said the measure is intended to protect Hoosiers from putting the wrong fuel in their vehicles.

Ethanol creators from nearly a dozen Indiana ethanol plants disagreed, lobbying the governor to veto the bill in a letter sent to his office earlier this month. They argued that the proposal would confuse consumers and “destroy demand for E15 and Indiana corn.”

Tim Phelps, executive director of the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association, praised Holcomb's veto, noting that biofuels like ethanol “are a crucial piece of the Indiana economy."

“E15 represents a tremendous opportunity for our state,” Phelps said. “It will boost farm incomes, grow grain markets and reduce our dependence on foreign oil."

E15 fuel was approved in 2011 by the EPA. Phelps emphasized that Americans have driven billions of miles using the fuel and noted that E15 can be used in any passenger vehicle 2001 and newer.

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

