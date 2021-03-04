 Skip to main content
Indiana's business recruitment leader Schellinger resigns
AP

Indiana's business recruitment leader Schellinger resigns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of Indiana’s business recruitment efforts has resigned after more than four years in the position.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger submitted his resignation effective immediately on Wednesday to Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. board of directors.

Schellinger called his time in the position a “terrific ride,” but said “like all great things in life, this too must come to an end.”

Holcomb said in a statement that he reluctantly accepted Schellinger’s resignation, praising him for helping bring record-breaking job commitments to the state. Holcomb said he would move quickly to appoint a replacement.

Schellinger was previously the CEO of Indianapolis-based CSO Architects and he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2008.

Then-Gov. Mike Pence named Schellinger as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. in 2015. Holcomb appointed Schellinger as the state commerce secretary when he became governor in 2017.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

