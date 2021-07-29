Initial, rolling Oklahoma unemployment claims decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of initial unemployment claims and the less volatile moving four-week average of initial claims are both down in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Thursday.

The number of initial weekly claims fell by about 50%, from 7,787 to 4,394, and the moving average dropped from 8,237 to 7,046, the OESC reported.

“The decline is a promising indicator of the direction we’re heading," said OESC director Shelly Zumwalt. “We are continuing to review applications for the Back-to-Work Initiative,” a $1,200 stipend offered to anyone returning to work for 32 or more hours per week for six consecutive weeks.

The state’s latest unemployment rate of 3.7% in June was down from a high of 14.7% in April 2020 during a shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The state health department reported 1,806 new virus cases and a seven-day average of 1,268 daily cases, compared to a seven-day average of 196 on June 25, as infections have increased with the highly contagious delta variant sweeping across the state.

The health department reported a 16.4% positive rate among the 19,323 virus tests for the week ending July 24, up from a 3.8% positivity rate among 12,646 tests for the week ending June 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.