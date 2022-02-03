 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Insurer groups sue over Washington state credit scoring ban

  • 0

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler's adoption this week of a rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for auto, homeowner and renter insurance has already drawn a legal challenge from insurer groups.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Professional Insurance Agents of Washington, and the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Washington on Wednesday jointly filed two legal actions — an administrative challenge and a superior court lawsuit — seeking to stop the rule, which is set to take effect March 4 and last for three years after the end of pandemic-related federal and state emergency financial protections, whichever is longer.

“The Commissioner’s extreme action exceeds his authority, bypasses the legislature, and robs consumers of the benefits of a highly competitive private market," Claire Howard, senior vice president of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, said in a written statement Thursday.

People are also reading…

Kreidler’s office started the process of implementing the permanent rule — announced Tuesday — after an emergency rule the commissioner issued last year was struck down by a court, which found there was no justification to bypass normal rulemaking procedures.

Kreidler spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis said in an email that the office believes “this rule is within the Commissioner’s statutory authority to adopt and is the best option for Washington consumers.”

Kreidler said he’s also proposing a new rule that would require insurers to provide policyholders with a written explanation for any premium change.

He said that once federal pandemic protections end, people who have struggled financially over the past two years are at risk of have delinquencies show up on their credit reports, and noted that insurers charge good drivers with low credit scores nearly 80% more for mandatory auto insurance.

Republicans and insurers have decried the move, saying that it will add costs to people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, who have benefited from reduced insurance rates because of their good credit scores.

“Commissioner Kreidler’s rule to prohibit insurers use of credit-based insurance scores will continue to throw the Washington insurance market into chaos and raise rates for over one million consumers,” Howard wrote.

Two other states don’t allow credit scoring for both homeowners and auto insurance rates: California, which passed a ballot measure in 1988, and Massachusetts. Maryland allows credit scoring to determine rates on auto insurance, but not homeowners, and Hawaii allows credit scoring for homeowner’s insurance but not auto.

Kreidler has said that he plans to use the time while the ban is in effect to work with the Legislature, consumer groups and the insurance industry in an effort to permanently end the use of credit scoring in setting insurance premiums.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies.

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine's border has reached the point where President Vladimir Putin now has a complete range of military options, including actions short of a full-scale invasion.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Proposed NY political maps could hurt GOP in House battle

Proposed NY political maps could hurt GOP in House battle

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of of the state’s 26 congressional districts and mean reelection trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.

Nevada river protection push targets pet waste removal

Nevada river protection push targets pet waste removal

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pet waste that isn’t cleaned up doesn’t just soil your shoes — it can pollute rivers, creeks and lakes. And the Carson River Subconservancy District is spreading the word that it’s an owners’ duty to pick up their pet’s doody.

Republicans crowd into primary race for governor, Congress

Republicans crowd into primary race for governor, Congress

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Candidates are crowding into the Republican primary election to challenge Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as first-term Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque in a newly drawn First District.

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News