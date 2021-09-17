Interior Secretary signs Montana tribes water rights compact

Under the compact, the federal government will initially provide the tribes with $90 million over a 10-year period to rebuild the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project, which was built in the 1900s. The irrigation project’s dams and canals extend throughout the Flathead Indian Reservation along with Lake and Sanders counties.

The rest of the money has yet to be appropriated.

“The Department is committed to upholding our trust responsibilities and delivering long-promised water resources to tribes, certainty to all their non-Indian neighbors, and a solid foundation for future economic development for entire communities dependent on common water resources,” Haaland said in a statement.

With the signing, “farmers, ranchers, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and all Montana water users will have the certainty they need about the use of one of our most precious resources, water,” Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said in a statement.

The compact also transfers to the tribes the management of the National Bison Range, which is within the reservation boundaries.

