Iowa lawmakers pass bill seeking to stop farm investigations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers for the fourth time have approved restrictions aimed at stopping animal welfare activists from documenting animal abuse at livestock farms.

The Iowa House passed the latest bill Monday night and the state Senate approved it last week. The bill received bipartisan support in both chambers and is likely to be signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has supported such efforts in the past.

An Iowa law passed in 2012 was struck down by the courts as an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. Legal challenges to a second attempt resulted in a judge halting enforcement until a final decision is made in federal court. Another law passed last year that is in force allows someone to be charged with criminal trespassing for entering a food operation without consent.

The latest bill would expand restrictions by making it an aggravated misdemeanor to enter private property without the consent of the owner and take samples of soil, water or animal products. It would also criminalize placing a camera or other surveillance device on the property. Conviction would a sentence of up to two years in prison. A second offense could be prosecuted as a felony and carry a sentence of up to five years behind bars.