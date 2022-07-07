IRS commissioner asks Treasury watchdog to probe audits of ex-FBI Director James Comey, ex-Deputy Director Andy McCabe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is dealing with another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned and then was suspended by the Conservative Party after a drunken incident in which he reportedly groped two men at an event. Chris Pincher's role was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament. He submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday. But he said in his letter that he would remain as a Conservative lawmaker and continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament. Johnson at first resisted calls to suspend Pincher from the party before bowing to the pressure by Friday evening after a formal complaint was made to an independent investigative body.