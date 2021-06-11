J&J vaccine doses to be released, but many will be tossed

U.S. regulators are allowing the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but many other doses can't be used and must be thrown out.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had determined that two batches from the plant, which is owned by Emergent BioSolutions and has been shuttered for weeks, could be released. But it said several other batches are not suitable for use and additional batches are still under review.

The agency wouldn't specify why those batches can't be used, but a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that it was due to possible contamination. The person wasn't authorized to release details about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The FDA’s decision means that the two batches from the factory, known as Bayview, can be used in the U.S. or exported to other countries. They are the first J&J vaccines from Bayview approved for use.

The agency said the vaccines are “critically needed," given the current public health emergency. It also said it made the decisions after reviewing records and the results of the manufacturer's quality testing.