 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Japan aims to boost 5-year defense spending to $318 billion

  • Updated
  • 0
Japan Defense

FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Chinese troops line up (march) during the Vostok 2022 military exercise at a firing range in Russia's Far East, on Aug. 31, 2022. A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, that drastic defense buildup including possession of pre-emptive strike capability is “indispensable” amid growing threats in the region, calling for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of their country.

 Vadim Savitsky - hogp, Rusian Defense Ministry Press Service

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday set a new target for military spending over the next five years to 43 trillion yen ($318 billion), or 1.5 times the current level, as the country seeks defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Kishida told him and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to work on a budget plan to increase Japan's 2023-2027 military spending by more than 50% from 27.5 trillion yen.

The planned increase is “to firmly secure the necessities to pursue substantial reinforcement” of Japan's defense, Hamada said.

Kishida’s government is currently finalizing a revision of its national security strategy and mid- to long-term defense policies, which would allow the use of preemptive strikes in a major shift to Japan’s self-defense-only postwar principle. Critics say preemptive strikes could violate Japan’s pacifist constitution. The government says a “strike-back” capability is only for use in case of an imminent enemy attack.

People are also reading…

The three key documents and the budget are expected in late December.

Japan has steadily stepped up its international defense role and military spending over the past decade. It aims to double its military budget in the next five to 10 years to about 2% of GDP, citing a NATO standard, as threats from North Korea and China’s territorial assertiveness increase.

Kishida’s governing party wants to double Japan’s annual defense budget to about 10 trillion ($70 billion), which would make the country the world's No. 3 military spender after the United States and China.

A government-commissioned experts' panel, in a report last month, said Japan needs to urgently reinforce its deterrence including by adding cruise missiles, interceptors and other equipment while improving commercial ports and airports for emergency military use.

However, for a country with an aging and declining population already struggling with a bulging national debt, funding the cost needed for the increase is not easy.

Kishida's plan apparently came as a compromise between the governing Liberal Democratic Party's initial request of 48 trillion yen ($355 billion) for the coming five years and the Finance Ministry's proposal of 35 trillion yen ($260 billion).

Plans for Japan's military buildup and spending increase also are a sensitive issue for many of its neighbors, including the two Koreas, which were victims of Japanese aggression in the first half of the 1900s.

China, meanwhile, has stepped up its claims to virtually the entire South China Sea by constructing artificial islands equipped with military installations and airfields. Beijing also claims a string of islands that are controlled by Japan in the East China Sea, and has increased military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it says is part of China to be annexed by force if necessary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Treasury releases more details of Russian oil price cap plan

The Treasury Department has released new details of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the U.S. and its allies are still finalizing how much they’ll pay for petroleum exports that have helped fund the war in Ukraine. The new guidance is meant to help firms and maritime insurers understand how to abide by the price ceiling. That's according to a senior Treasury official who discussed the plans on a call with reporters on condition of anonymity. The official says the plan allows the U.S. and its allies to reduce Russia’s revenues while keeping oil on the market.

Analysis: Ukrainian liberation a powerful dynamic in war

Analysis: Ukrainian liberation a powerful dynamic in war

Amid the death and destruction war leaves in its wake, there are powerful dynamics and narratives: domination, besieged populations, occupation and their counterparts, resistance, freedom and liberation. Vast swaths of Western and Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union knew this well at various points of the 20th century. In Russia’s nearly nine-month war in Ukraine, the names of towns and cities have been seared on the global consciousness as they witnessed the full spectrum of wartime horrors and more recently, jubilation. Liberation and victory on the battlefield are also powerful incentives for allies like the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom to keep a steady flow of military aid that directly helps Ukraine’s advances.

EXPLAINER: What to know on Congress' bid to bar rail strike

EXPLAINER: What to know on Congress' bid to bar rail strike

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to intervene to avert a potentially crippling freight rail strike before Christmas, even if it means handing a defeat to Democratic allies in the labor movement. The legislation urged by Biden and being voted on Wednesday by the House would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by his administration that was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions that represent about 115,000 employees at the freight railroads. At issue is paid sick leave. Biden's deal would leave out provisions on that while preventing a rail stoppage that would cost the economy $2 billion a day. But forcing the deal could also cost him his good standing among unions.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The penalties and diplomatic restrictions come as part of the most recent effort by the United States to disrupt Russia’s military supply chain and procurement network. They also cut at the growing relationship between Russia and Iran, two politically and economically isolated nations. The Treasury Department is sanctioning a company that the U.S. says designs and produces drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine as well as several firms that are said to facilitate the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sesame Street icon Bob McGrath dead at 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News