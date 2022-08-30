TOKYO (AP) — Japan PM Fumio Kishida vows to cut party ties to Unification Church in scandal that surfaced after Abe's assassination.
A federal judge has told the Justice Department to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.
Authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl.
A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. Authorities say Joshua Pruitt encountered then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety on Jan. 6, 2021. A Justice Department spokesman says U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt on Monday to four years and seven months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors recommended a five-year prison sentence for Pruitt. They described the aspiring Proud Boys member as an intimidating symbol of the mob that attacked the Capitol.
U.S. officials are seeeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights through a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature in court documents filed last month is seeking to intervene in the case with statewide ramifications for millions of acres of U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands. The U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit filed in June contends that the Idaho forfeiture procedure violates the U.S. and Idaho constitutions.
Facebook’s corporate parent has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social network service allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016. Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, Facebook's holding company, weren’t disclosed in court documents filed late Friday. The filing in San Francisco federal court indicated more details could be disclosed by late October. The deal was reached as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his long-time lieutenant, Sheryl Sandberg, faced a Sept. 20 deadline to submit to depositions in the case.
Michigan's governor is lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states. Saturday's executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor carriers and drivers can drive if they are carrying gas and diesel. The Detroit News reports it also seeks to suspend some rules that will allow the state access its fall gasoline supply early. BP says its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, along Lake Michigan’s shoreline about 15 miles southeast of Chicago, experienced an electrical fire Wednesday. It says it's still assessing when affected units can restart.
The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected challenges to two voter initiatives, one already certified for the ballot and a second that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. The court partially rejected challenges to a third but sent it back to lower courts to decide several signature hurdles. The Supreme Court said in unanimous opinions Wednesday that they will not block a measure that will require greater transparency for political spending and another that will boost the amount of assets shielded from creditors. The third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature had a split decision from the high court, and it will take until Thursday to see if it will make the ballot.
More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The 38-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.
It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving her a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died in a car crash in the Alma Tunnel next to the Seine River. The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting fans of all generations and nationalities.