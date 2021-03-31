Judge: Agency didn't properly weigh Alaska beluga impacts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal agency did not properly consider how tugboat noise associated with planned oil and gas activity in Cook Inlet by Hilcorp could affect endangered beluga whales, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason's decision Tuesday came in a lawsuit filed by conservation groups Cook Inletkeeper and the Center for Biological Diversity.

Hilcorp in 2018 applied for a so-called incidental take authorization from the National Marine Fisheries Service as part of its plans for exploratory drilling and related activities between 2019 and 2024 that had the potential to disrupt beluga whales and other marine mammals with loud noise, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The federal agency's recovery plan for the whales identified noise from tugs as a major threat to the whales, but the agency did not properly consider the impact of tugboat noise when it approved Hilcorp's request, according to Gleason's ruling.

The estimated number of beluga whales that stay in Cook Inlet year-round has dropped from about 1,300 in 1979 to about 279 in 2018.