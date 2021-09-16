Judge blocks NC law provision aimed at farm workers' union

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's only farm worker union is pleased despite mixed decisions so far from federal courts about a 2017 law it says obstructs mostly Latino field hands organizing for better benefits and conditions.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs issued a permanent injunction this week declaring a provision is unconstitutional that prevents legal settlements between workers and farms from including mandates for a farm to enter a collective bargaining agreement. Bargaining agreements between FLOC and farms in North Carolina are voluntary.

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee, with more than 9,000 members in the state, said the legislation it challenged in court included a power play by lawmakers linked to agricultural interests as FLOC made organizing inroads in a state with otherwise low union membership.

“Farmworkers are essential workers who put food on the tables of families throughout the country," FLOC president and founder Baldemar Velasquez said in a news release Thursday praising Biggs' action. "They deserve better than being bullied by politicians trying to deprive them of the same rights that all other private-sector workers have.”