Judge hears fight over lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line

They joined claims in a separate suit filed by a longtime Nevada rancher that the bureau also erroneously concludes no federally protected Lahontan cutthroat trout exist in the streams that will be affected.

Du said at the close of Wednesday’s hearing she intends to rule on the conservationists’ request for a temporary injunction on July 29. That’s the day Lithium Nevada has said it intends to begin excavations as part of its cultural mitigation plan.

She said she’ll consider the tribe’s request to intervene in the case on an expedited briefing schedule and hopes to make a decision on that by then as well.

The project recently won an unexpected endorsement from a respected, longtime environmental watchdog of mining operations in Nevada who concluded “the impacts from this mine are relatively benign.”

“The environmental value of this lithium producing mine, however, is enormous,” said Glenn Miller, a retired professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Global demand for lithium is forecast to triple by 2025, Lithium Nevada said in recent court filings. The proposed mine is the only one in the nation on the drawing board that can help meet that demand, it said.