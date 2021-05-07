Judge nixes reduced Klamath River flows for sucker fish

The Klamath Tribes sued the bureau earlier this year, arguing it had violated the Endangered Species Act by allowing the Upper Klamath Lake to dip below a certain level in 2020 and 2021 that is necessary for successful sucker fish spawning.

The tribes asked the judge to order the bureau to reduce downriver water releases from the lake while the rest of the case worked through the courts, but U.S. District Judge Michael McShane declined. If granted, the order would have meant more water in the Klamath River to combat disease outbreaks downstream that are a huge concern for the Yurok and Karuk tribes and a threat to coho salmon.

The bureau argued it wasn’t liable for harm done to sucker fish this year because of the extreme drought and has no control over how much water enters Upper Klamath Lake in dry times.

“The Bureau cannot control the current hydrologic conditions; they can only work within these natural limitations,” McShane wrote. “The Bureau is not responsible for the unprecedented drought this year.”

Jay Weiner, the Klamath Tribes’ lawyer, said his clients were still reviewing the ruling and were not able to comment on the specifics.

“It’s safe to say we’re disappointed,” he told the newspaper.