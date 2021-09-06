Judge refused to block new Arizona sports betting law

“Today’s ruling is not just a win in court, but a win for Arizona,” said C.J. Karamargin, spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed House Bill 2772 into law in April. “A tremendous amount of work by a diverse group of stakeholders has gone in to implementing HB2772 and the amended tribal-state gaming compacts. This ruling means that work will be allowed to continue.”

The tribe also argued the law passed by the Legislature and signed by the Republican governor in April is unfair because it allows 10 licenses each for professional teams and 10 for tribes to run online sports betting operations. All tribes with casinos can run sports books.

That shortchanged tribes because there are only nine qualifying teams or events such as professional golf tournaments while there are more than twice that number of tribes competing for licenses, and all must pay a nonrefundable $100,000 application fee.

Smith’s ruling said that may be worth exploring as the lawsuit proceeds, but is far below what is needed to issue an injunction.

Attorneys for the state said the tribe’s interpretation of the law is wrong and also waited too long to seek a restraining order preventing sports betting from starting.