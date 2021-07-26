 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge refuses to block digging at lithium mine on NV-OR line
0 Comments
AP

Judge refuses to block digging at lithium mine on NV-OR line

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has denied environmentalists request for a court order temporarily blocking the government from digging trenches for archaeological surveys at a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the biggest known U.S. deposit of lithium.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du also said in an 11-page ruling late Friday in Reno that four conservation groups failed to prove the trenches planned across a total of one-quarter acre (.10 hectare) would cause irreparable harm to critical habitat for imperiled sage grouse.

She said she plans to rule later this week on a request from a Nevada tribe to join the legal battle as a co-plaintiff and seek a similar restraining order based on claims the digging would disturb sacred burial grounds.

Du emphasized she intends to issue a decision on the merits of the overall case by early next year. She noted any construction of the mine itself is unlikely to begin before the snow melts in the spring of 2022.

Lithium Nevada Corp.’s proposed Thacker Pass mine south of the Oregon line is emerging as a key battleground in the debate over environmental trade-offs tied to President Joe Biden’s push for renewable energy.

Lithium is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered turtles released into Gulf of Mexico

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again
National Politics

Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans rejected an effort Wednesday to begin debate on the big infrastructure deal that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with President Joe Biden, but pressure was mounting as supporters insisted they just needed more time before another vote possibly next week.

+2
Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
National Politics

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party's leadership is boycotting the inquiry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News