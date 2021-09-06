Judge refuses to block new Arizona sports betting law

Smith agreed the tribe’s delay in filing the lawsuit weighed against it, noting that the legislation was signed in April, as were updated tribal gaming compacts that most of Arizona’s 22 tribes signed.

“The tribe’s delay filing suit rebuts the notion of irreparable harm,” Smith wrote.

And he rejected the tribe’s “speculative” argument that allowing sports gambling outside of tribal casinos will harm the tribe’s revenue. Those factors helped push the balance of hardships that judges weigh at the preliminary injunction stage of a suit far into the state’s favor, he wrote.

The tribe contends that allowing off-reservation sports betting will siphon off gamblers that would normally go to their two casinos in Prescott, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Phoenix, by removing tribes' exclusive rights to run gambling operations. But it mainly argued that its inability to get an online sport gambling license could decrease its future revenue.

The professional teams, including all of the major sports franchises, NASCAR and PGA events that were issued state licenses are all based in metro Phoenix. They will run brick-and-mortar sports betting operations at or close to their stadiums or related venues, but also can take bets online.