Judge rejects lawsuit to block Nevada mining tax proposals

In Nevada, battles over mining taxes have raged since prospectors first struck silver in the 19th century. The state constitution in 1864 capped taxes on minerals at less than 5% of what are called net proceeds — profit minus deductions for certain costs.

In the low-turnout 2014 election, voters struck down by a razor-thin 3,200 votes a proposal to scrap the industry's unique constitutional status.

The latest fight is over a trio of resolutions that the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed during a special session convened to try to balance the state budget amid the pandemic.

If passed twice by a majority of lawmakers, any of the three proposals will be put before voters in 2022. The proposals suggest capping deductions that mining businesses are allowed to claim, or taxing gross proceeds — like in Arizona and Colorado — which would allow for less deductions.

Two proposals would raise the tax to up to 7.75% of gross proceeds, let state lawmakers amend the tax rate in the future by a simple majority vote, and require a two-thirds supermajority vote to reduce the rate.