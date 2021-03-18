Judge rules Colorado cities unable to enact gun restrictions

The Boulder City Council in 2018 passed two ordinances banning the possession of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, following the mass shooting at a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

Boulder's assault weapon ban includes certain pistols and semi-automatic rifles with pistol grips, folding or telescoping stocks, or protruding grips that allow firearms to be stabilized with the non-trigger hand. The city defined large-capacity magazines as “any ammunition-feeding device with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds.”

The ordinance set violations punishable by fines of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

Several people said the ordinance violated a state law passed in 2003 that said “a local government may not enact an ordinance, regulation or other law that prohibits the sale, purchase or possession of a firearm that a person may lawfully sell, purchase or possess under state or federal law.”

City attorneys argued Boulder had the right to pass the ordinance because it was necessary because of a lack of rules on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines at the state level.

The judge disagreed, pointing to the list of weapons tdeemed illegal or dangerous by Colorado.

An attorney for the plaintiffs who challenged the Boulder gun law did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

