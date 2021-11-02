 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Justice mining resumes production in Kentucky coal mines

  • 0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Several West Virginia coal companies with ties to Gov. Jim Justice plan to resume coal production at four surface mines in Eastern Kentucky, bringing 150 new jobs to the region.

Justice's son Jay, president of the Justice Companies, said it was working to reopen the production sites at the Bevins Branch and Beech Creek mines in Pike County, the Bull Creek mine in Knott County and the Infinity mine in Harlan County.

The Infinity and Bevins Branch mines were among five in a 2019 lawsuit settlement by the state of Kentucky against Jim and Jay Justice and several other family coal companies.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet argued in the lawsuit that the Justices had reneged on a past agreement to fix reclamation and environmental problems at the mines. They had agreed to clean out ponds designed to keep sediment out of streams, as well as stabilizing landslides, monitoring water quality and eliminating highwalls.

The settlement arranged deadlines for the Justices to complete this work and required the companies to put up a $2.9 million letter of credit the state could take if the Justices defaulted. In late September, the cabinet filed a motion, accusing the Justices of missing the deal's deadlines.

People are also reading…

The state then moved to collect the $2.9 million plus interest, revoke permits for the Justice's five mines and block their companies from getting new permits or revising current permits until the violations were fixed, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The family's attorneys said the state's response was “overly harsh,” unfair, and not consistent with the law. They stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to meet the deadlines set out in the 2019 settlement.

An attorney for the Justices contacted state regulators in 2020 to propose using the $2.9 million to finance the reclamation work. The state rejected the idea.

Justice said reopening the four mines in Eastern Kentucky was possible due to the nation's economic recovery. Coal production in Eastern Kentucky was up nearly 46% in the April-to-June quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, and jobs had picked up by 3.57%, according to the Herald-Leader.

Justice said there are plans to finish the reclamation work required under the 2019 deal but it will take more time. He said in a letter to a state official in late October that the companies could finish work at the Bevins Branch mine by April 1 and at the Infinity mine by April 20.

“We’re not trying to get out of a liability at all,” Justice said in a letter to a state official in late October.

The state does not benefit from the Justice companies’ practice of obtaining mine permits “then leaving violations unabated and the permits unreclaimed for years while they evade enforcement and ask repeatedly for extensions of time to do the reclamation work that the law requires,” state attorneys told the Herald-Leader.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lexington Herald-Leader.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The reports of hateful and violent posts on Facebook started pouring in on the night of May 28 last year, soon after then-President Donald Trump sent a warning on social media that looters in Minneapolis would be shot.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it's conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system.

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats against school board members, saying recently that she would "love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos pledges $2bn to combat climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News