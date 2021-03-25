Justices say accident victims can sue Ford in state courts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Ford Motor Co. can be sued in the state courts by people who were killed or seriously injured in accidents involving Ford vehicles.

The justices unanimously rejected the Michigan-based company's argument that its ties to Minnesota and Montana were too tenuous to allow it to be sued in those states by accident victims.

The ruling could make it easier to bring state court lawsuits against other car makers and companies that do business nationwide.

Ford argued that because the cars were originally sold elsewhere and were resold as used cars to people in Minnesota and Montana, the company shouldn’t have to face civil lawsuits in either state.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote the court's majority opinion holding that “the connection between the plaintiffs’ claims and Ford’s activities in those States ... is close enough” to allow the lawsuits to proceed.