Kansas advances unemployment bill; staffing surge promised

Kelly's announcement Wednesday that the Department of Labor would bring on 500 additional “surge” workers to staff its unemployment call center came after the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, Rep. Sharice Davids sent Kelly a letter calling on her to act. The department said the first 77 workers will start next week; others will come on board through mid-April.

“We're still looking for solutions," Kelly told reporters during a Statehouse news conference. "We're going to be scaling up."

Kelly and the department said the call center also would be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, starting this weekend, and that the state would upgrade its computer servers later this month to be able to handle more calls.

Davids' called for “immediate action” tapping federal COVID-19 relief funds in her letter to Kelly, The Kansas City Star reported. Davids, representing the Kansas City area, is the state's second most-prominent Democratic official behind Kelly.

Top Republican lawmakers on Thursday were pleased that Kelly was ramping up staffing but argued that her administration has been slow to act.