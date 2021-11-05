 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas governor more forceful against COVID vaccine mandates

  • Updated
  • 0
Kansas governor more forceful against COVID vaccine mandates

This photo from Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, shows Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly after an event in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor is suggesting that President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates will be difficult for the state to deal with and is questioning whether they will work even though mandates have boosted inoculation rates in other places.

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly grew more forceful Friday in opposing President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying it's “too late” in the coronavirus pandemic to impose them after Kansas and other states tailored responses to their needs.

Kelly's latest statement came a day after she argued that federal mandates “tend not to work," though they've boosted vaccination rates elsewhere. She faces a difficult race for reelection next year in her Republican-leaning state, and GOP officials have been attacking the Democratic president's mandates for weeks and criticizing Kelly for not making any public comments until Thursday.

“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly said in her latest statement.

Kelly's statement Friday came shortly before Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican who hopes to unseat Kelly next year, announced that Kansas is among seven states that filed a federal lawsuit with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati against a Biden mandate that applies to companies with more than 100 workers. Schmidt already had brought Kansas into a federal lawsuit against a mandate applying to employees of federal government contractors.

People are also reading…

Kelly said Thursday that last year — when Donald Trump was president — states were left to fashion their own responses to the pandemic, though the federal government provided billions of dollars in aid.

“States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs," she said in Friday's statement.

For Republicans, Kelly's statements smacked of political opportunism following the GOP's strong showing in Tuesday's elections, when they won the Virginia governor's race and nearly ousted New Jersey's Democratic governor. Schmidt's campaign spokesman, C.J. Grover, labeled Kelly's actions “a desperate political ploy.”

“It’s not surprising to see the governor backtrack on this issue," Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., an Olathe Republican, said in an email to The Associated Press. "Nevertheless, we need every state leader engaged in fighting this gross federal overreach, and Republicans will welcome her participation.”

Kelly said in her latest statement that she will “seek a resolution” on vaccine mandates that "continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis.” Her office declined to provide more details.

Some Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have discussed making it easier for people to claim medical or religious exemptions from the mandates or guaranteeing that people who are fired for refusing to get vaccinated receive unemployment benefits. Kelly said Thursday that the state is considering unemployment benefits on a case-by-case basis.

Top Republican lawmakers are having a committee look into ways for Kansas to resist Biden’s mandates. It hopes to draft proposals before Thanksgiving, though outside of the federal lawsuits, it's unclear what the state can do.

Meanwhile, Koch Industries, the international energy conglomerate based in Wichita, has told employees that it will not require vaccination as a “condition of employment,” opting instead to require weekly testing and masking for employees who are not vaccinated, spokeswoman Melissa Scheffler-Hoyle said in an statement. That's allowed under the mandate for private employers.

Charles Koch, the company’s CEO, and his late fellow-billionaire brother David built a political network that supports conservative causes and candidates.

"We continue to strongly encourage employees who haven’t been vaccinated to do so, as it is the best way to avoid COVID-related serious illness and death,” the Koch Industries statement said.

———

Andy Tsubasa Field is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

————

On Twitter, follow John Hanna at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna and Andy Tsubasa Field at https://twitter.com/AndyTsubasaF

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats reached agreement Tuesday on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Rivals of Trump-backed US Senate candidate amass millions

Rivals of Trump-backed US Senate candidate amass millions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor.

Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes lost their election bids Tuesday, while the Republican candidate for Virginia governor won after making education a key part of his campaign.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

This beauty pageant in West Africa has women judge men

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News