Kansas governor picks Lawrence woman to run labor department

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday tapped a Lawrence woman who has technology experience to run the Kansas Department of Labor, which has struggled to process a surge in claims from workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amber Shultz will serve as acting labor secretary until the state Senate confirms her as the new head of the agency, the governor's office said in a news release.

Kelly’s first labor secretary, Delia Garcia, resigned in June amid problems with the system for distributing unemployment benefits. Her replacement, Acting Secretary Ryan Wright was allowed by law to serve only six months. In December, Acting Secretary Brett Flachsbarth became the third person to lead the department while the governor worked to find a permanent leader for the agency.

Kelly said that when her office began the search for a permanent secretary, it knew it needed someone who could lead the agency's efforts to improve services for unemployed Kansans and oversee an overhaul of the decades-old computer system.

“Amber has a wealth of leadership experience when it comes to technology and innovation, and I have no doubt she will hit the ground running at the Department of Labor as we work to modernize the unemployment insurance system," Kelly said.