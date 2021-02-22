Kansas lawmakers hope for number on unemployment fraud cost

The state Department of Health and Environment reported Monday that 339,190 Kansas residents have received at least the first of two required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, up 14,555 or 4.5% from Friday. That means 11.6% of the state's 2.9 million residents have received at least one shot.

The health department also said more than 483,000 vaccine doses have been administered, or 80.4% of the 601,000 the state has received. But University of Kansas Health System officials said in an online briefing Monday that vaccines are not being distributed quickly across the U.S. for people to stop wearing masks, possibly into next year.

“If we could get 90% of Americans vaccinated in a short time frame, then we probably wouldn't have to wear masks into 2022,” said Dr. Steve Stites, the health system's chief medical officer. “The problem is our vaccine rollout is going slower than we hoped.”

Kansas has seen a general decline in the average number of new COVID-19 cases a day in recent weeks. The state averaged 609 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, its lowest figure since early October 2020, according to state health department data.