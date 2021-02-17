Kansas lawmakers seek more control on unemployment upgrades

Kelly attributed GOP lawmakers' intensifying criticism to them “just laying the groundwork” to try to prevent her reelection in 2022.

“I'm fully aware that we have issues over there, and we are doing everything in our power and putting an incredible amount of resources to resolving the issues,” Kelly said. “We will just continue to do that and not get sidetracked by the rhetoric and conversation.”

Kelly has included $37.5 million in her proposed budget for upgrading the unemployment system's computer technology, but Deputy Labor Secretary Peter Brady told the House committee last week that the work is likely to take two to three years after vendor proposals are reviewed and one is picked. He said the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline for completing the project “is not realistic.”

Brady also said that although the department plans to work with interested parties, creating the new council and having it make recommendations about upgrading technology could delay the project.

He also noted that the bill is specific about what upgrades are required and said putting those details in law also could slow down the project.