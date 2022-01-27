 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas moves to offer $1B or more in breaks for big project

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving quickly to offer $1 billion or more in tax breaks and other incentives in hopes of landing what officials promise is an investment of up to $4 billion in an undisclosed project by a still-unidentified company.

But supporters of a bill that cleared the Republican-controlled state Senate on Thursday sought to undercut criticism of such a big package of incentives by also including an across-the-board cut in the state’s corporate income tax in each year that incentives go to the company doing the project and its major suppliers.

The Senate's 32-7 vote came after only 20 minutes of debate on the measure, which allows the Kansas Department of Commerce to provide the incentives. The measure had bipartisan support and even backing from Democrats who've often criticized the GOP for pushing tax breaks for big corporations. The only no votes came from conservative Republicans who derided it as “crony” capitalism.

People are also reading…

The measure goes next to the Republican-controlled House. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration is pushing the legislation, arguing that Kansas has a rare opportunity to attract a facility that the Department of Commerce claims will employ 4,000 people and create more than 16,000 jobs during construction. The department's authority to offer the incentives expires at the end of March 2023.

A handful of lawmakers know the identity of the company and some details about the project but those who acknowledged knowing after the vote said they had signed agreements barring them from making the information public.

“I'm not a real big subsidies guy,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, who knows some details and voted for the bill. “But projects that could be of this magnitude — something that could change the state, you know, for generations, is a little different than your typical subsidy.”

Masterson said the company is expected to decide where to put its new facility within a few weeks.

He and other supporters argued that the new project would generate economic activity and tax revenues to offset the incentives and pay for the corporate income tax cut. Masterson said the incentives are at least $1 billion, but some lawmakers suggested they could be $1.5 billion. The Department of Commerce has not offered an estimate.

The GOP conservatives who opposed the bill were not assuaged by the corporate income tax cuts.

“One of the amendments should be to retitle the bill ‘Crony Capitalism, Kick Existing Kansas Businesses in the Face Bill,’” Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, said, quoting a note to her from a small business owner.

The incentives include an income tax credit worth up to 15% of the company's annual investment in the project and a state reimbursement for up to 10% of its payroll.

Half of the value of any new headquarters or manufacturing property would also be exempt from local property taxes and the firm could keep up to 65% of the dollars normally withheld from its Kansas workers for income taxes for 10 years.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies.

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is a potential candidate.

Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema

Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many consider essential to preserving democracy.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News