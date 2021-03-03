Kansas to loan up to $100M to cities with huge energy costs

Lawmakers were concentrating first on helping cities operating their own utilities because they've already received one round of bills from the cold snap and have another round coming due. Kimberly Gencur Svaty, a lobbyist for municipal utilities, said many of those cities tapped out available funds to cover the first round.

Fifty-three cities provide natural gas to their residents for heat, and 118 operate their own electric utilities — some of which also use natural gas to generate power. Svaty said within a week, gas prices spiked at as much as 200 times what cities had been paying.

She said cities operating their own utilities face “an immediate financial crisis” because Great Depression-era laws aimed at stabilizing their finances greatly limit their ability to borrow money. Without help, she and other supporters said, those cities face imposing huge, short-term increases in customers' bills, when loans would allow them to “smooth out” the extra costs over time.

Svaty also said that if cities can't pay their gas bills, they risk being excluded from the market, which would leave some of them unable to supply their residents.

“This is something you can do right here right now that will literally make a difference in the lives of people in the next week to 10 days,” Svaty said.