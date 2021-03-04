Kansas to vaccinate meat plant workers; rules upset counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give thousands of meatpacking plant workers their first COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday, as at least a few counties pushed back against state inoculation rules that carry the threat of having doses withheld for not complying.

The vaccinations for meatpacking workers began Thursday afternoon in southwestern Kansas, and Kelly said the state plans to administer the first of two doses to more than 12,000 of them across the state. Three counties in the area — Seward, Ford and Finney — have among the highest per capita number confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the state because of outbreaks last spring.

The governor said the state has considered meatpacking plant workers critical to the state's economy from the beginning but now is getting enough vaccine doses to push to get them inoculated.

“This is crucial and the right path to protect those workers and the communities where these plants are located,” Martin Rosas, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers local union for Kansas, said during a Zoom news conference.