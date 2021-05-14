KC drops indoor mask mandate following new CDC guidance

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — All restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus were being rescinded as of midday Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks indoors in most settings.

St. Louis and St. Louis County also may be about to further ease restrictions. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page planned an announcement on Friday.

While Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to largely reopen in May 2020, just a couple of months into the pandemic, the two urban areas and many other counties established their own, stricter guidelines. Though the urban areas recently eased restrictions, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued St. Louis County on Tuesday, saying continued regulations infringed on the freedom of residents.