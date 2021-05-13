Kemp: Georgia to cut jobless benefits to push people to work

It's unclear if the state will take other moves to limit benefits. Georgia could withdraw from a special federal benefit to people not usually eligible for state unemployment. Butler could also decrease the amount of money someone can earn and still qualify for benefits, which he set at $300 when the pandemic began, meaning people who are working reduced hours can still qualify for the $300-a-week federal boost.

Butler said last week that he would reinstate the requirement that people drawing benefits search for work “in the next few months,” but didn’t say when.

So far, 12 other states led by Republicans have announced that they will stop paying the extra benefit as soon as June or July. That includes Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and a number of other business groups on Monday called for suspending the benefits, saying that getting unemployed men and women “connected to employers and back to work is the first step” to solving a labor shortage.