AP

Kentucky House passes bill revamping jobless benefit rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to revamp rules for unemployment benefits, capping an impassioned debate over the bill's impact on laid-off workers and the state's economy.

The sweeping measure — backed by a prominent business group and opposed by a key labor organization — won House passage on a 57-37 vote, hours after it was reviewed in committee. The vote sent the bill to the Senate. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.

Key parts of the bill would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits. The length of available benefits would be tied to the unemployment rate.

Supporters, including the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said it represents an important step toward improving the state's chronic workforce shortages as businesses struggle to fill jobs.

“We can’t become known as a state that is short on workers," Kentucky Chamber executive Kate Shanks told a House committee Thursday. "This is a huge issue for us to tackle.”

Opponents said the stricter rules would increase the hardships for many laid-off workers by forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs.

“What rationale can there be for enacting a law that will harm Kentuckians already hanging by a thread?” Dale Raines with the Kentucky Council of Churches said during the committee hearing.

The bill struck a nerve with eastern Kentucky lawmakers, who said the stricter rules would hurt their constituents struggling to find work in a region where many coalfield jobs vanished.

The measure also would create a method to report benefit recipients who fail to show up for job interviews or turn down job offers. It also offers inducements for laid-off workers to participate in job training or other education programs.

The legislation is House Bill 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

