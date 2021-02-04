Kentucky lawmakers advance historical horse racing bill

Fallout from the court ruling began recently when one of the state's historical racing venues, operated jointly by Keeneland and Red Mile in Lexington, closed temporarily.

Historical racing machines allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races. The games typically show video of condensed horse races. Bettors in Kentucky wagered more than $2 billion on historical racing machines in the prior fiscal year.

Those revenues help support Kentucky's renowned horse industry — benefiting tracks, horse farms, support businesses, communities and tourism, supporters said Thursday. The ventures have pumped money into race purses and breed development funds to make Kentucky tracks more competitive with with tracks and horse breeding operations in other states. But casino-backed tracks in other states are often still able to offer higher race purses, the Senate committee was told.

“If you go anywhere in the world and you tell someone you’re from Kentucky, they’re going to know horses and they’re going to know the Kentucky Derby," horse trainer Tom Drury said. "We’re supposed to set the standard. We’re supposed to be the ones at the head of the table. And right now we’re struggling. The smaller tracks are really struggling. The smaller trainers are struggling.”