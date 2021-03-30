Kentucky lawmakers OK virus liability shield for businesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted Tuesday to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits as they hurried to finish work before ending this year's session.

After spending weeks in limbo, the liability protection measure resurfaced to clear the House on a 70-27 vote. The Senate later voted 24-14 to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Both chambers are dominated by Republicans, who were mindful they won't have a chance to override any gubernatorial vetoes of bills passed in the final two days of the session.

That means Beshear could have the final say on whether the protections are put in place. Beshear's office said the governor and his team would review the final version of each bill that comes to them and decide what's in the best interest of Kentuckians.

The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals being considered on the final day of the contentious 30-day legislative session.

The COVID-related bill aims to offer pandemic-related protections without creating blanket immunity from civil liability, Republican Rep. C. Ed Massey said. The protections wouldn't apply if businesses engaged in practices deemed as grossly negligent or as willful or intentional misconduct, he said.