 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kevin Costner lobbies Utah for more tax rebates for films

  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kevin Costner, the Academy Award-winning actor-director known for films such as “Dances With Wolves,” is lobbying Utah lawmakers, urging them to expand the size of the state's tax rebate program program by exempting rural productions.

My biggest hope is that the state backs SB49 and that dream becomes a reality. I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies,” Costner told the Deseret News, referencing Senate Bill 49, which is currently under consideration in the Utah Legislature.

As part of an effort to lure the film industry, Utah offers up to $8.3 million in tax rebates annually to productions who chose to film in-state. Under the Utah Film Commission's Motion Picture Incentive Program, film projects can get returned 20 to 25% of the taxes they pay on direct production expenditures, including goods, services, wages and income.

People are also reading…

Senate Bill 49 would carve out an exemption on the cost of incentives and lift the cap for rural film productions. State Sen. Ron Winterton, the proposal's sponsor, argues increasing the size of incentives offered will draw more films to small, often tourism-reliant rural economies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Lawmaker who doubts Biden win enters Wisconsin governor race

Lawmaker who doubts Biden win enters Wisconsin governor race

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist who was disciplined by Republican leadership over false election claims, launched his candidacy Saturday for Wisconsin governor, saying he could do more in that role to undo President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Re-elected German president vows to fight for democracy

Re-elected German president vows to fight for democracy

BERLIN (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly on Sunday and vowed to heal the wounds left by the coronavirus and fight the enemies of democracy.

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Biohybrid fish' made from human cardiac cells swims like a beating heart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News