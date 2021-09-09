 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Key parts of Biden's plan to confront delta variant surge
0 Comments
AP

Key parts of Biden's plan to confront delta variant surge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Key parts of Biden's plan to confront delta variant surge

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has unveiled a new “action plan" plan to confront the COVID-19 surge that’s being driven by the spread of the delta variant. It mandates vaccines for federal workers and contractors and certain health care workers, requires employees at companies with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly, lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign and recommends that large venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The plan also makes recommendations on keeping schools open.

Key parts of the plan:

VACCINE MANDATES

— All federal workers and contractors must get vaccinated, with limited exceptions.

— Private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly. Employers must provide paid time off for vaccination.

— About 17 million health care workers in hospitals, clinics and other facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments must get vaccinated.

— Some 300,000 employees of Head Start early childhood education and other federal education programs must get vaccinated.

SCHOOLS AND EVENTS

— Governors are urged to require vaccination for school district employees.

— The federal government will continue to follow through with money for widespread testing in schools.

— Stadiums, concert halls and other venues for large events are urged to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.

BOOSTERS

— Federal agencies will lay the groundwork for a smooth booster shot campaign, starting the week of Sep. 20 — if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes or approves the boosters.

MASKS AND TESTING

— Mask requirements will continue for interstate travel and in federal buildings. The Transportation Security Administration will double fines on airline, train and other travelers who refuse to mask up.

— The number of pharmacies offering free testing will be expanded to 10,000.

— Walmart, Amazon and Kroger will offer at-home COVID tests at cost, about a 35% savings for consumers.

COVID CARE

— The Pentagon will double military medical teams helping local hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.

— Federal agencies will boost shipments of a COVID-19 treatment known as monoclonal antibodies by 50%. Medical teams will be dispatched to help administer the treatments.

ECONOMY

— Top loan amounts for small businesses affected by the pandemic will be increased to $2 million from $500,000 currently.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Schmitt says KC, Jackson County kids can ignore mask mandate

  • Updated

Residents of Kansas City, Missouri, and its surrounding county can be excused if they're confused about whether to adhere to local mask mandates after Missouri's attorney general offered “legal direction” indicating that many and perhaps most people can ignore them, especially students.

+2
Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'
National Politics

Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuees aboard charter flights that are standing by to fly them from Afghanistan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News