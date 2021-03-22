Kingman's computer system slowly recovering from cyberattack

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Kingman say the city’s computer system is slowly getting back to fully operational after a recent cyberattack.

The Feb. 26 attack from an unknown source knocked down the system, blocking access to email and customers’ ability to pay utility bills online.

In a statement Monday, city spokeswoman Coleen Haines said Kingman’s information technology team members have been bringing government operations back online at a slow, safe pace.

The IT members have gone to more than 20 work sites within the city, getting email, internet access and some specialized programs up and running.

Haines said some work functions, specialized software and files still aren’t accessible in some departments.

“We are hopeful that the majority of the system could be fully functional by the end of the week,” she said. “The city of Kingman is insured against this type of cyberattack and we are working closely with different agencies and the insurance provider to conduct the forensic investigation.”

