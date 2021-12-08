 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kroger e-commerce warehouse, nearly 700 jobs coming to NC

  • Updated
  • 0

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Kroger Co. plans to build a high-tech warehouse in central North Carolina designed to carry out delivery orders for its customers in the growing e-commerce market, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

The customer fulfillment center, to be built in Concord through subsidiary Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC, will use advanced robotics and automation to collect room-temperature, frozen and chilled groceries. The operation will be up and running within 24 months of the groundbreaking, Kroger said in its own news release.

Stores operated by Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest grocery retailer, include North Carolina-based Harris Teeter.

Average annual pay, including benefits, at the center will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255, according to Cooper's office.

A state incentives committee voted Wednesday to give cash rebates of up to $2.3 million over 12 years to the company should it meet job-creation and investment thresholds. The Job Development Investment Grants equate to a portion of the income tax withholdings from the positions created through the project.

People are also reading…

Kroger Fulfillment Network already operates fulfillment centers in Groveland, Florida, and Monroe, Ohio, and is planning several others across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. 

Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds, ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands, and rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tough and tireless champion of his party.

Dems: Discovery, AT&T merger will hurt diversity, workers

Dems: Discovery, AT&T merger will hurt diversity, workers

Congressional Democrats are raising concerns that the proposed merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, a $43 billion effort to conquer the world of streaming, could affect diversity efforts in Hollywood and particularly hurt Latinos, who are already deeply underrepresented.

Watch Now: Related Video

Opening statements in officer's trial in Minneapolis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News